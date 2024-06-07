JUST IN: Super Eagles, S-Africa end W-Cup match 1-1 draw

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, chances of qualifying for the 2026 world cup has suffered a major setback after the team managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa.

The outcome of the third match played in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, has left the Nigerian team on fifth position with Three points in Group C table.

Super Eagles lackluster performance since the qualification kicked off has afforded Lesotho the opportunity to takeover leadership of the group, leading the table with five points.

During the game played on Friday, the Nigerian team conceded first goal of the game in 29th minutes after the defense jointly led by Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi could not deal effectively with a goal mouth scramble allowing Themba Zwane to score.

After resumption of the game, Turkey based midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, came to the team’s rescue one minute into the game, to balance the encounter.

