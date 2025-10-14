JUST IN: Super Eagles misses automatic w-cup spot after beating Benin 4-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has finished second in the 2026 world cup qualifying series, missing the automatic qualification spot after increasing its points to 17, following the 4-0 victory against Benin Republic during the last game.

The team lost the Group D spot to South Africa who had 18 points following its 3-0 win over Rwanda during the last game of the qualification series.

During the game played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Cross Rivers State on Tuesday, the Nigerian team earned the victory with Galatasaray of Turkey striker, Victor Osimhen, scoring three goals and a late strike by Frank Onyeka.

The goals would have guaranteed Nigeria’s automatic spot but the hopes of the team were dashed after the game between South Africa and Rwanda ended a 3-0, forcing Nigeria to drop down to the second place.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles hopes of participating in the tournament now rely on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) when the body would be announcing teams that have made the play-off.