Sports

JUST IN: Super Eagles line up to face Gabon

By Felix Kuyinu

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled the line up for the World Cup qualifying play-off match against Gabon which kicks off a few minutes from now.

Chelle sticks with his first choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who has in front of him, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Frederick, as Centre Backs, alongside Zaidu Sanusi and Osayi Samuel as left and right backs respectively.

The skipper, Wilfred Ididi, retains his defensive midfield position, with Alex Iwobi, expected to play his part offensively from the middle of the park to allow Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze operate from the wings.

Akor Adams joins Victor Osimhen in attack.

