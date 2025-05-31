26.5 C
JUST IN: Super Eagles lifts Unity Cup after beating Jamaica on penalties

The Nigerian senior football team, Super Eagles, has lifted the Unity Cup after beating the Reggae boy’s of Jamaica through penalty kicks at the final of the tournament.

Before both teams opted for penalty kicks, the game has ended 2-2 after 90 minutes with the Nigerian team taking the lead and Jamaicans equalizing to extend the game further.

While the Nigerian team converted all its penalty kicks, the Jamaicans could not convert one of its kicks, allowing the game to end 2(4)- 2(5).

The match played on Saturday inside the Gtech Community Stadium, the home ground of Premier League club, Brendford, produced four goals with two scores in each half of the game.

MORE DETAIL SOON

