JUST IN: Super Eagles, Lesotho draw 1-1 during 2026 W-cup qualifiers

Efforts by the Super Eagles to seal their lead on Group C of the 2026 world cup qualifiers suffered a major setbacks after the team forced Lesotho to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

The Super Eagles, who were predicted to have an easy raid over their opponent, could not get pass the Lesotho defence, allowing the visitors to score first in the 56th minutes through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi.

But realising that the implication of their mistakes, the players rallied themselves and equalised 11 minutes after, 57, through West Bromwich Albion of England defender, Semi Ajayi, during the game.

During the game on Thursday, the Super Eagles enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession in the Group C game but a combination of wasteful finishing and defensive heroics from the South African side, ranked 153rd globally, made the job tough for Nigeria.

Coach Jose Peseiro’s men pressed their opponents and could have taken the lead in the 36th minute. But Nottingham Forests’ Taiwo Awoniyi wasted a brilliant cutback from Victor Boniface, kicking the ball inches away from goal.

About eight minutes later, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman’s shot was tipped over the bar by the Lesotho goalkeeper while Boniface’s downward header at the stroke of halftime posed no issues for the goaltender.

While the first half ended goalless, Nigerian resumed the second 45 minutes with more urgency. But against the run of play, Motlomelo Mkhwanaz scored for the away side in the 56th minute with their first shot on target.

With a shocking home defeat on the horizon, the Super Eagles rallied to level hostilities. But the equaliser came from an unlikely source. Semi Ajayi towered above the Lesotho defenders and header home in the 67th minute.

Having 13 minutes left to play, Nigeria surged forward in search of a goal. Their efforts, however, failed as the Crocodiles defended gallantly to earn a historic point against one of Africa’s most decorated teams.

On Sunday, the Super Eagles, however, have a chance to get their campaign back on track when they face Zimbabwe in their second clash of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, who are also in Group C of the qualification campaign, drew goalless while South Africa will take on Benin Republic in the same lot on Saturday.

