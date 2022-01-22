JUST IN: Super Eagles, Ghana get play-off match for Qatar 2022

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, and the Black Stars of Ghana would be resuming their rivalry after both teams were drawn against each other in the play-off draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

During the double leg encounter, one of the team must try and get the better of the other in order to gain a slot and proceed to the tournament holding in the Arab nation.

The other eight national teams paired against each other for the four remaining slots allotted to Africa were: Egypt vs Senegal; Cameroon vs Algeria; DR Congo vs Morocco and Mali vs Tunisia

The draw for the play-off was performed on Saturday in Douala, Cameroon and the games would take place between March 24 and 29, with the first leg of the Nigeria vs Ghana taking place in Accra, the country’s capital while the return leg would come up in Nigeria.

This draw came less than 24 hours before the Nigerian team confront their Tunisian counterparts for a slot in the quarter-final of the 2022 African Cups of Nations (AFCON).

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian would be going into the encounter with hopes of redeeming their image after their elimination by Comoros Island at the AFCON.

The Super Eagles were one of 10 African nations who went into Saturday’s draw ceremony which had African legends El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Emmanuel Adebayor, the former Togo international of Nigerian descent, acted as draw assistants.

The three-time African champions will also be looking to equal an African record four consecutive World Cup appearances in what would be their seventh appearance at football’s biggest stage after their first appearance in 1994.

The Super Eagles, who have been to every FIFA World Cup except one since making their debut appearance at the 1994 tournament in the United States, qualified for the third round play-offs by virtue of their top-place finish in a second-round group that had Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic.

Ghana, meanwhile, advanced to the third-round play-offs after finishing ahead of South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe in Group G, with controversies over their victory against South Africa.

The Black Stars, after missing out on the last World Cup in Russia, will be hoping to make their fourth appearance at football’s biggest tournament in Qatar.

