JUST IN: Super Eagles edges out Egypt 1-0 during AFCON opening encounter

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerian National football team, Super Eagles, has defeated the Pharaoh of Egypt by 1-0 during their first African Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter through a goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho.

MORE DETAILS SOON

