JUST IN: Super Eagles defeats Sudan 3-1, progresses to AFCON knockout stage

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, has progressed to the knockout stages at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon after defeating the Falcons of Sudan 3-1 to end their second game of the tournament.

Super Eagles win against their North African opponent puts the team on the summit of their group after the team won its first game against Pharaoh of Egypt by a lone goal.

The Super Eagles opened their goal account during the match played on Saturday through Villareal of Spain forward, Samuel Chukwueze, after which Union Berlin of Germany striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Moses Simon completed the scorers chat for Nigeria.

