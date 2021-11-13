JUST IN: Super Eagles defeat Liberia 2-0 during Qatar World Cup qualifying match

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, has defeated their Liberian counterpart 2-0 and edged closer towards progressing to the next qualification round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup next round.

Super Eagles earned the victory through goals scored by Victor Osimen from the penalty spot and the 94th-minute goal scored by the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, to end hopes of equalising which their opponent may be nursing.

The victory earned by the Nigerian team against their West African opponent on Saturday has assisted the Super Eagles to retain its lead on the Group C table with 12 points and closely followed by Cape Verde that had 10 points after their 2-1 victory against the Central African Republic (C.A.R)

Despite coming back from international retirement, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker, Odion Ighalo, did not make the Nigerian team as Coach, Gernot Rohr, went for the trio of Nantes’ forward, Moses Simon, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, in the attack.

The visitors started the match played in Grande Stade De Tanger in Morocco on the strong foot and it did not take long for the Nigerian team to open the scoring against their host. The goal came after Iheanacho made a fine run to the penalty area and was brought down by Liberian goalkeeper, Boison Wynney, leaving the referee, Youssef Essrayri, instantly pointed to the penalty spot. Osimhen stepped forward and brilliantly converted the penalty in the 15th minute to give the Super Eagles the lead, setting the tone for the encounter that determines the Nigerian team’s chances of progressing to next round of the qualification.

Everton star Alex Iwobi was in fine form for Rohr’s side from the middle of the park and they continued their dominance by denying their opponent’s access to the ball and earned better possession.

Following his positive contributions from the left flank, Jamilu Collins, put the ball into the back of the net in the 29th minute but it was ruled out for offside.

Nigeria’s midfield stood out in the opening 30 minutes and shortly after the disallowed goal, Osimhen was through on goal but failed to hit the target to double the visitors’ lead.

Towards the break, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who recently signed a contract with an English team, was called to action and he made some eye-catching saves within five minutes to preserve the team’s lead.

The second 45 minutes started with Liberia getting in the game with improved ball possession and chances created while Nigeria struggled to test Boison with shots.

In the 55th minute, Leon Balogun made an impressive attempt to stop an attacking move by Lone Stars, and before the hour mark, Iwobi was replaced by CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke while Peter Butler brought in Moussa Sanoh and Allen Njie to boost his attacking force with a hope to level the score.

Ahmed Musa was introduced in the 87th minute for Iheanacho and he stepped forward to double the Super Eagles’ lead after Osimhen was brought down by goalkeeper Boison in stoppage time.

