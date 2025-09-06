26.2 C
JUST IN: Super Eagles beats Rwanda 1-0 in 2026 W-Cup qualifiers

The Nigerian male national football team, Super Eagles, has beaten the Amavubi of Rwanda 1-0 to resuscitate chances of qualifying for the 2026 world cup in South and North America.

Super Eagles scored the only goal in the 50th minute through Wolves of England forward, Tolu Arokodare popularly called TEA, minutes after being subbed on my the coach, Eric Chelle.

The goal followed the first scored by Victor Osimhen that was disallowed by the referee during the game played in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.

MORE DETAILS SOON

