The Nigerian male national football team, Super Eagles, has maintained its lead on group D of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying log after beating Libya 1-0.

With the victory of their third match, the Super Eagles has ranked in seven points, one better than it’s closest rival, Benin Republic, with six points.

During the game played in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Friday, the recorded the lone goal of the game through Lazio midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

