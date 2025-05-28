JUST IN: Super Eagles beats Ghana 2-1 during Unity Cup

The Nigerian senior national football team, Super Eagles, has qualified for the final of the Unity Cup after defeating their West African rival, Ghana, 2-1 during semi-final round of the four nation tournament.

The Nigerian team, who would be confronting Jamaica for the trophy, scored two goals in the first half of the game but struggled to tame their opponent who pushed to equalize after scoring first goal.

Ghana’s efforts to push the game played on Wednesday to penalties proved abortive after the Super Eagles defence led by its goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, responded to all antics of the Black Stars.

MORE DETAILS SOON