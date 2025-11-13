JUST IN: Super Eagles beats Gabon 4-1 to re-ignite W-Cup hopes

The Nigerian male national football team, Super Eagles, has recorded a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Gabon to book a place in the final of the African World Cup qualification play-off final, a window for qualification to the mundial soccer competition.

During the game played before a mixed spectators, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, scored a brace and one each from Sevilla of Spain forwards, Akor Adams, and Chidera Ejuke, while the Gabonese forward, Mario Lemina, scored the team’s lone goal.

Adams chased a loose pass in the Gabonese defense after which he zoomed in to beat the goalkeeper to tap into an empty net to draw the first blood.

Nigeria thought they had done enough to win the game but were shocked to break even when Mario Lemina scored the equalizer for Gabon.

A well worked attack on the left wing saw Lemina free but he still had to navigate getting a space to strike, which he did, with the ball fortuitously skipping past Nigerian goalie, Stanley Nwabali, to make it 1-1 after normal time.

Osimhen missed the target from promising positions in the early stages of extra-time but substitute, Ejuke, powered home to begin Super Eagles’ charge to victory following a bursting run from skipper, Wilfred Ndidi, who became the provider for the Sevilla man.

Osimhen would later make up for his mess by scoring a well taken brace to ensure his side enjoyed the latter stages of the match.

His first came in the 102nd minute, after collecting a pass from marauding Benjamin Frederick after which he bundled the ball into the net. The second, over the hapless Gabonese came after he was found by teammate, Chinedu Awaziem, which was followed by a precise shot by the Galatasaray post player to complete the rout.

The win ensured that the Nigerian side are on course for a place in the World Cup 2026, and are awaiting the winner of the other Semi-final game between Cameroon and DR Congo.

The Super Eagles, who are chasing a sixth-time appearance at the World Cup, will play the winner of the game on Sunday, the winner proceeding to the world play-off to continue their chase in the competition.