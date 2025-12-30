Super Eagles beat Uganda 3-1 to maintain AFCON winning streak

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten Uganda to maintain a 100% winning run at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, ongoing in Morocco and also condemn their counterparts to an early elimination from the tournament.

Midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, scored a second half brace after Pual Onuachu’s opening after which Uganda got a late consolation through Rodgers Mato, all enough to muster a 3-1 win to make sure Nigeria finish at the summit after all games in Group C.

The West African side did not start all brightly but still had more possession in the opening minutes and deservedly took the lead after Onuachu, who missed a good chance, scored seconds later, bundling the ball into the net after reacting to Dele Bashiru’s cross following a good play by the Super Eagles on the left flank.

During the game played at the Grand Stade De Fes on Tuesday, The Cranes, who had legendary goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango, taken off at half time following what looked like an ankle injury, found it difficult to really trouble their opposition, and conceded again after 17 second half minutes after Onyedika shot past Jamal Magoola, who replaced skipper, Onyango in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze found his way close to Uganda’s box and supplied a pass for the Club Brugge midfielder who smashed the ball into the net to make it 2-0 for Nigeria in the 62nd minute.

Five minutes later, Onyedika made it a treble of goals after being put through once again by Chukueze to score his second in the game.

However, there was consolation for Uganda, after Mato found the net for the East Africans, who finished the group stage with a point and bow out of the competition.

In the other game in group game, Tunisia played out a 1-1 draw with Tanzania but still came runners up in the group on four points, five adrift of the Super Eagles, securing their place in the knock out round.