Super Eagles beats Tanzania 2-1 in AFCON match

A second half strike from forward, Ademola Lookman, has powered Nigeria to victory over Tanzania in their opening fixture of the 2025 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, holding in Morocco.

The Super Eagles scored in both halves through defender, Semi Ajayi, who opened the scoreline with a looping header, alongside Ademola Lookman, both goals scored either side of Charles M’Mombwa’s equalizer for Tanzania.

The Green and White side, who were without their departing skipper, Willian Troost-Ekong, who resigned ahead of the competition, scored the opening goal through Ajayi in the 37th minute after powering his header sublimely from Iwobi’s searching cross.

The Super Eagles showed outright dominance, particularly in midfield as further chances fell for Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, but the first half finished with just a goal in their favour.

During the second half of the match played at the Fez Stadium on Tuesday, The Taifa Stars equalized after just four minutes played following a rare chance executed by Charles M’Mombwa whose footed strike went into the net despite Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, getting his leg to hit the ball.

Nevertheless, Nigeria continued their dominance and once again led through Lookman who powered home a left footed strike outside of the box after another assist from Iwobi in the middle of the pack.

Tanzania staggered and created few chances but the Super Eagles stood strong to ensure the victory in their first game of the competition.

The Eric Chelle side topped their group after finishing the game but are now second following Tunisia’s 3-1 win over Uganda later in the day.

The two winners meet in the next game leaving Uganda and Tanzania to battle in the next games in Group C.