Super Eagles ex-player dies after prolong illness in Lagos

Erstwhile Super Eagles player, Henry Nwosu, has died at age 62.

Nwosu passed away after five days of being under intensive care at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, after a long battle with sickness, as informed by former teammate, Segun Odegbami.

Odegbami, in Facebook post, heldthat the 1980 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, winner died at about 4am on Saturday

“After 5 days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday,”he wrote

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON. May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven.”

The Imo State born, who pulled 60 appearances and eight goals for the west African team, was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential midfielders during the 1980s and early 90’s.

At the club level, Nwosu featured for several Nigerian teams, including New Nigeria Bank and Stationery Stores after which he retired from active football for coaching and youth development at Union Bank FC as well as Gateway United.