Just In: Sunday Igboho’s house under attack two days before Lagos rally

Less than two days before the proposed Yoruba nation rally in Lagos, the residence of convener, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, was reported to have been attacked by gunmen, destroying property worth millions of Naira during the invasion.

The gunmen were said to have stormed his home in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, and shot sporadically and left the residence after vehicles and other property within the premises had been riddled with bullets holes.

It was learnt that the gunmen were dressed in military uniforms and arrived Sunday Igboho’s community with at least seven Nigerian Army patrol vans, forcing their way into his house after they were said to have been asked reasons for their visit at that time.

Before the attack on Thursday, The Guild gathered that the home of the activist had been invaded by gunmen twice and that the premises they left after destroying property found within the premises.

Confirming the invasion, his spokesman, Olayemi Koiki, said; “I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came. The situation is very active as more security operatives in about seven Nigerian Army patrol vans have arrived.”

The spokesman, meanwhile, assured Nigerians that the activist was currently in a safe and that he could be address the public after the family have gotten over the attack.

