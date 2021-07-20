JUST IN: Sunday Igboho, wife regain freedom, relocate to Germany

A self-determination group, Yoruba Nation Global Directorate (YNGD), has claimed that Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and his wife, Ropo, have regained freedom after the Benin Republic authorities set them free, barely 24 hours after they were arrested at the Cotonou airport.

YNGD further claimed that Sunday Igboho and his wife were already on their way to Germany, where they planned to relocate after the Directorate of State Security (DSS) attacked their home in Soka axis of Ibadan, Oyo State, killed two persons, arrested 13 others and declared him wanted.

The group’s Director, Adeola Olamijulo, in a statement titled: Chief Sunday Adeyemi Released’, commended the Benin Republic government for yielding to Nigerians demands not to extradite Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria.

Olamijulo, in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the Directorate Coordinator for information for the group, Demola Edwards, said that the swift intervention of Nigerians including those in the Benin Republic, fast-track the release from detention.

The statement reads in part: “The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate has expressed its appreciation to the government and people of Benin Republic for their intervention in the release of the human rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho.

Meanwhile, efforts by The Guild to get one of the major groups leading the secession struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) led by Renowned Historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye, and Sunday Igboho’s media aide, Olayomi Koiki, for their reactions proved abortive.

Earlier, Sunday Igboho’s lead counsel, Yomi Alliyu, had hinted that the plan of his client and the wife was to leave for Germany where they believed the Nigerian government would not have access to them.

Alliyu, meanwhile, appealed to the German government to intervene and prevent violation of human rights against their citizen and that of her husband, Sunday Igboho.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria through INTERPOL got Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, and his wife, who is a German citizen, arrested on Monday night at an airport in Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region. Igboho was arrested while he tried to catch a flight to Germany with his wife.

The senior advocate urged the government of Germany, Benin Republic, and the international community “to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has an application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged”.

