JUST IN: Sunday Igboho regains freedom 8months after arrest in Benin

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin, barely eight months after he was arrested and detained for contravening the country’s law.

Igboho was said to have been released and has been handed over to a former senator, Prof. Banji Akintoye, after he was allowed to walk free.

The release was confirmed in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, a group advocating for the Yoruba’s right, Maxwell Adeleye, on Monday.

In the statement made available to newsmen, Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.

Akintoye, who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, was accompanied by a French-language expert and Deputy of the group, Prof. Wale Adeniran, to received Sunday Igboho.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

