JUST IN: Sunday Igboho gets Oyo monarch, others support ahead trial

Less than 24 hours to the resumption of Court proceedings in the Republic of Benin on allegations against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, alongside other monarchs in Nigerian have waded into the activist case and have sent delegations to the West African nation to ascertain reasons for the continued detention of the agitator.

Aside from that, Yoruba monarchs in the Benin Republic, have also concluded to wade into Sunday Igboho’s case after they met at the Palace of Alajohoun of Adjohoun, which was about 60 kilometres away from Ajase.

The intervention by the monarchs came barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hinted that some notable individuals were already working behind closed doors on the case and that the silence of Southwest Governors does not indicate their ignorance on the matter.

The Olubadan, through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, said the delegation was sent to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Sunday Igboho and the Federal Government as well as others.

Adetunji disclosed the development while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes led by President General, Yemisi Adeaga, first vice President General, Dr Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Wasiu Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko.

According to him, the move was to allay the fears of several people including Yoruba indigenes, that recently marched to his palace and appealed that he intervene since Sunday Igboho resides in the Ibadan town and does business here.

The monarch hinted that before the demonstrators’ visit to his palace, he had been in constant communication with other prominent Yoruba traditional leaders including Igboho royal crowns, to get their thoughts and other details that he may not have been privy to on the issue.

“Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.

“Students of Nigeria history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo,” he said.

On the meeting held on Sunday in the West African nation, some of the monarchs present at the meeting were Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, Onikoyi Abesan, and Oba of Seme.

Although the outcome was not revealed by sources close to the monarch disclosed that they have begun to mobilise resources as well to ensure that the activist is not repatriated to Nigeria.

The source added that the monarch have also resolved to write President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, over the arrest and detention Sunday Igboho, in the country.

It would be recalled that the Beninese court had adjourned Sunday Igboho’s case till Monday (tomorrow) after his five lawyers failed to convince the prosecutor that he had no case to answer and to also allow the Federal Government file other allegations against the Yoruba Nation agitator.

