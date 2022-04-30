JUST IN: Sultan declares Monday as Eid, fasting continues

After a thorough search for the new crescent moon with no report that it was sighted anywhere, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims across the country to continue their fasting and declared Monday would be the first day of Shawwal, a day for Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

To this end, since there was no report of the new moon sighted within the country, the sultan said that Sunday, May 1st, 2022 would serve as the end of the fasting month, Ramadan, while Monday, 2nd of May, 2022 will be time for celebration.

He noted that the declaration was made on Saturday after no positive sighting claims were received from members of the National moonsighting committee and other Emirates across the country.

This directive was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu,

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

