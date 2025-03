The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that a new crescent moon has been sighted, declaring that Sunday, March 30th is for Eid-il-Fitri celebration across the country.

Abubakar, who is also the Amir Mumin for Nigeria, said that the new moon marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

