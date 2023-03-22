JUST IN: Sultan approves Thursday for Ramadan fasting

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has announced sighting of the new moon that marks commencement fasting during the month of Ramadan for Muslims across Nigeria.

Abubakar said that the moon for the month of Ramadan has been sighted and that it signified the start of the holy fasting month in the country.

The manarch, who announced the commencement of fasting through a video obtained by The Guild on Wednesday, urged Muslims to commence fasting immediately.

Meanwhile, the Sultan appealed to Muslims to use the holy month pray for Nigeria’s unity as well as development and for new leaders who would be piloting affairs of the country after May 29th.

According to him, With the sighting of the moon, I thereore call on all Muslims to start their fasting tomorrow and use the holy month to pray or the development of the country.

