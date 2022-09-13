JUST IN: Students shut down Lagos-Ibadan expressway over ASUU strike

Following inability of the Federal Government to end ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has shut down the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to express their displeasure over the continued face-off between both parties.

As gathered, the students have blocked the Sagamu Interchange end of the road, paralysing commercial activities, as part of the measures to force a total return of academic sessions in public varsities across the country.

The Guild gathered that the students, at the location, demanded an immediate end to the strike which has entered its seventh month, affecting academic activities.

They urged the federal government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers to enable them to return to classes and complete their academic sessions.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the protest embarked upon by the students led to heavy gridlock on the ever-busy highway as motorists and other road users were held up for some minutes in the traffic.

In a video obtained by The Guild, the students were seen threatening that they would continue to paralyse activities on major roads and prevent Nigerians from having access to critical facilities, so as to force the lecturers and the government to address all issues that had kept them away from classrooms.

Addressing newsmen, the students urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the no-work-no-pay policy on the striking lecturers.

Jointly addressing newsmen, NANS National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Temitope, and the Ogun State NANS Chairman, Kehinde Damilola, said that students resulted to self-help after staying at home for seven months.

They accused the central government of underfunding education in Nigeria and failing to fulfill promises made to the students and lecturers across its universities.

Both NANS officials demanded that the government should dig deep and proffer solutions to the issue in the interest of young Nigerians and the future of the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Ogun State has appealed to road users to use alternative routes as traffic flow has been affected on both sides of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, starting from Sagamu Interchange to New Makun City.

The FRSC noted that its officials and other sister security agencies were on the expressway to manage the situation that occurred due to the road block.

