JUST IN: Strike continues after FG, ASUU meeting end deadlock

Efforts by the Federal Government to persuade lecturers of its varsities to end their strike and return to classrooms have suffered another setback after the meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its representatives were reported to have ended in a deadlock, an indication that the strike may not end soon.

The meeting was said to have ended after the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee, representing the interest of the central government, did not present any addition to the earlier offers made to the striking lecturers rather than to persuade them to return to school.

As gathered, the meeting, which started in the afternoon on Tuesday with all parties present ended after the lecturers realized that all their efforts to get the federal government to commit themselves to their demands were not forthcoming.

After several minutes without any agreement being reached at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja, the ASUU representatives decided to leave the negotiation table with hopes that the government would reconsider its steps and address its demands without further delay.

A source at the meeting disclosed that there were promises from the central government representatives that the lecturers’ concerns would be addressed but the lecturers rejected such.

With the new development, the six-month old strike by public university lecturers would continue as there was nothing new the central government was ready to add to their approval.

The new development came barely 24 hours after the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told newsmen that the meeting was to discuss one of seven issues ASUU is protesting over,

“That is the issue of renegotiation,” Osodeke said, “the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. It is not just about wages. It has to do with the system, funding, the structure, the autonomy and other issues; and how to fund universities.

“The government has reduced it to just salaries alone. But if they had looked at the whole agreement and implemented it, we will not be talking about funding.”

