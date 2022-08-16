JUST IN: Strike continues after FG, ASUU meeting end deadlock

Efforts by the Federal Government to persuade lecturers of its varsities to end their strike and return to classrooms have suffered another setback after the meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its representatives were reported to have ended in a deadlock, an indication that the strike may not end soon.
The meeting was said to have ended after the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee, representing the interest of the central government, did not present any addition to the earlier offers made to the striking lecturers rather than to persuade them to return to school.
The new development came barely 24 hours after the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told newsmen that the meeting was to discuss one of seven issues ASUU is protesting over,
“That is the issue of renegotiation,” Osodeke said, “the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. It is not just about wages. It has to do with the system, funding, the structure, the autonomy and other issues; and how to fund universities.
“The government has reduced it to just salaries alone. But if they had looked at the whole agreement and implemented it, we will not be talking about funding.”