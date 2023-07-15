JUST IN: Street hawker dies during auto crash in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified female street hawker has been reported to have been crushed to death during a multiple auto crash in Lagos State.

As gathered, the street hawker, who was hawking cooked egg in traffic on Otedola bridge, was said to have been run over by the truck while trying to sell his wares to motorists held in traffic on the bridge.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, involved two other vehicles that were also damaged during the auto crashes that worsen the gridlock on the bridge.

Confirming the tragedy, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), ddr.Femi Oke-Osanyontolu, on Saturday in a terse message.

“Egg hawker crushed to death at Otedola bridge axis Saturday July 15th 2023 3.20pm”, Oke-Osanyontolu added.

According to him, On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a Tanker fully laden with Diesel (60,000 litres) was found to have crushed a female pedestrian (Hawker) on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

“Further Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the articulated truck with number plate GME 483XD suffered a brake failure and rammed into other ongoing vehicles (suzuki with registration number EPE_302HR and a Toyota camry number plate MUS242HM, Avalolon AYE 453SF) damaging the three vehicle’s in the process.

“The LRT, alongside the Nigerian Police, (LASAMBUS), Federal Road Safety Corpse (FRSC),Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others are currently on ground to salvage the situation”.

