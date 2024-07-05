30.2 C
JUST IN: Starmer assumes office as UK's 58th prime minister

Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

Following the resignation of Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has become the UK’s first Labour prime minister since 2010 after his party’s landslide general election victory.

Labour is returning to power with a huge parliamentary majority of 174, following a collapse in support for the Conservatives Party, ending its 14 years hold on the leadership seat.

Starmer was formally appointed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace as the 58th Prime Minister, replacing Tory leader, Sunak, and will be moving Downing Street on Friday to prevent any leadership vacuum in the country.

Speaking outside No 10, Sunak vowed to remain his party’s leader until formal arrangements for selecting his successor are in place.

In a short farewell speech, he apologised to unsuccessful Tory candidates and told the public: “I have heard your anger, your disappointment.”

Sir Keir is expected to begin appointing his new cabinet on Friday afternoon, before it meets for the first time on Saturday.

Labour’s victory has come largely as a result of a dramatic 20 point drop in Tory support, with the party down 250 seats to 121, a historic low.

