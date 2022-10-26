Just in: Staff trap inside WAEC building during fire disaster in Lagos

Property worth million of naira were reported to have been destroyed when fire gutted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) head office in Lagos State.

As gathered, the multi-million property was gutted by fire at about 8: 00 am when some of the staff were just resuming for work.

Some of staff if the council, who that had arrived at the office, according to eyewitnesses, were said to have been trapped on the 12th floor and were attempting to jump through the window of the 12-floor magnificent building to escape being suffocated.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

