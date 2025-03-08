JUST IN: Spain postpones Barcelona, Osasuna match over team doctor’s death

The Spanish league governing body has postponed the game between Barcelona and Osasuna minutes before kick-off, following the death of the Catalan club’s first-team doctor Carles Garcia.

As gathered, the medical expert died in his sleep after eating with other team members ahead of their game against Osasuna.

The game was scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT but was called off around 20 minutes before kick-off after the players demanded for its postponement.

Fans had had already arrived at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday as Hansi Flick’s side prepared to extend their one-point lead at the top of La Liga against their 11th-placed visitors, before news of the postponement was announced on the big screen.

Confirming the development, Barcelona said: “FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening.

“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The statement was also corroborated by the Osasuna management saying, “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”