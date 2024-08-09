JUST IN: Spain beats France to win Paris Olympic football gold

Efforts by France Football Federation (FFF) to host and win the Paris Olympic football gold have proved abortive after its U-23 team lost 3-5 to Spain during the final match.

After the game played before the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) president, Gianni Infantino, go against their wish, the host settle for silver medal.

During the game played on Friday, Spain continued their recent dominance of international football winning the male football gold even after France fought back from 3-1 down to force extra time

A pulsating match saw the hosts take an early lead, quickly fall 3-1 behind before half-time and then mount a stunning second-half comeback.

However, Thierry Henry’s side could not see the job through as Spain substitute Sergio Camello kept calm in the most tense of situations to score twice in the extra period.

Both goals sparked jubilant celebrations among the Spanish, who mobbed Rayo Vallecano forward Camello as they won Olympic gold for the first time since 1992.

The thrilling triumph continued Spain’s success, little over a month after they won the men’s European Championship, beating England in the final.

They also won the men’s under-19 European title last month, while the women’s team lifted the World Cup last year.

In contrast, the mood of the hosts was one of deflation as Henry consoled his players.