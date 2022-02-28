JUST IN: Sowore to drag IGP, Regina Daniels’ husband before court over arrest

A former presidential candidate and founder of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has concluded plans to drag the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, and former member of the House of Representatives and Reginal Daniel husband, Ned Nwoko, before the Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, over alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Force.

Sowore said that his arrest and detention were unlawful as well as unconstitutional considering that the Police acted on the complaint made by Nwoko, who alleged that Sahara Reporters defamed him in a publication that had gone viral.

According to Sowore, rather than drag the online medium, which is a legal entity, before the court to seek redress, the complainant, Nwoko, and the Police chose to arrest and detain him for a crime that he never committed.

In the suit made public by one of his counsel, Tope Tomekun, on Monday, was expected to be served on all respondents tomorrow when the court would have accepted it.

MORE DETAILS SOON

