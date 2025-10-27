JUST IN: Sowore, Kanu’s lawyer, brother regain freedom after days in detention

Human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has regained freedom from police custody after spending a few days in detention at the Federal Capital Territory.

Sowore’s release came days after he was re-arrested by operatives led by CSP Ilyasu Barau, Officer in Charge of Anti-Vice under the DC-CID, FCT Command, at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja, while his legal team was in the process of perfecting his bail conditions.

The activist was released alongside Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Kanu; and ten others.

They were discharged after meeting their bail conditions, which included a ₦500,000 bond each and two sureties in like sum.

The group were previously arrested for contravening court orders that prohibited the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters from marching on certain roads, particularly those leading to the seat of power in the FCT.

Confirming the development on Monday, Tope Temokun, a legal practitioner who was present when Sowore was taken, stated that although the activist has regained his freedom from custody, the charges against him remain before the court.

According to him, “We are pleased to announce to the Nigerian public and the international community that Mr. Omoyele Sowore has regained his freedom from prison custody today. This comes after he was forcibly seized by police officers from the court premises on Friday, despite being granted bail, and hurriedly taken to prison in a clear attempt to frustrate his lawful release and subvert due process.

“The court spoke. The Constitution spoke. Today, freedom has spoken!

We commend the resilience of Nigerians, civil society organizations, the media and all advocates who have refused to be cowed by tyranny. The struggle is not over for the charges still lurk in the courtroom, but oppression has received a major pushback today.

“The struggle is not over. The charges remain in court, and we will continue to confront them with the full force of law and truth. Nigeria must never become a country where our voice becomes our crime.