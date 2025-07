Ahead of the 2027 general election, South South leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted President Bola Tinubu and three Governors as their candidates for the poll, saying the choice was due to their performance after assuming office.

The adopted state governors by the leaders were Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta; Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Bassey Otu from Cross River

MORE DETAILS SOON