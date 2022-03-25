JUST IN: South African club sacks McCarthy over poor performance

A South African football club, Amazulu, has parted-ways with its head coach and Ajax of Holland former striker, Benni McCarthy, over poor performance.

McCarthy was relieved of his duties after the team, under his supervision, failed to reach the same heights that earned it Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league slot this season.

As gathered, the club’s management could not accept the manager’s excuses after a terrific season which has affected their progress at the highest African club competition.

McCarthy was summoned to a meeting by AmaZulu on Friday morning, where he was effectively relieved of his duties by the club.

Confirming the development, AmaZulu chairman, Sandile Zungu, said: “That’s absolutely correct, although it’s premature because we were going to release a media statement, but it’s true”.

“Benni did a fantastic job from the time he came into the team. He took the team from a very low position in the previous season to the top two finish. He also led the team to the Caf Champions League group stages, but it’s true that the performance overall this season has been very mediocre in comparison to what we were beginning to be accustomed to at AmaZulu” he added.

McCarthy joined an AmaZulu side that was starring at the possibility of relegation when he arrived in Durban in 2020. He was quickly able to get the buy-in of the players in the squad, and the unity he seemed to breed within the camp, worked in his favour as the team started picking up very impressive results.

That same dressing room he had seemed to unite, however, he seemed to divide as there have been multiple reports that he had become a less popular figure within the club’s dressing room.

As recently as yesterday, there were reports that AmaZulu chairman, Sandile Zungu, had warned McCarthy to start taking accountability for the results and the situation at the club.

This marks the second time McCarthy has been fired without finishing a season, having suffered the same fate at Cape Town City

