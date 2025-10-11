JUST IN: Soldiers kill policeman during patrol in Bauchi

A policeman, Ukasha Muhammed, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after he was shot by three soldiers during patrol in Bauchi State.

As gathered, the law enforcement officer was said to have been shot by the soldiers attached to STF Operation Safe Heaven in Jos, Plateau State.

The three soldiers alleged to have been shot were identified as Private Usman Mubarak, Private Yakubu Yahuza and Private Godspower Gabriel.

Muhammed was declared brought in dead by medical experts at the Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi where he was rushed to by his colleagues after the attack.

The incident was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, on Saturday through a statement made available to The Guild.

Sani-Omolori, who disclosed that Muhammed was shot in front of Padimo Hotel by one of the soldiers yesterday, added that one of the three soldiers have been arrested amid investigation on what transpired before and after the attack in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON