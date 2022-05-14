JUST IN: Sokoto Govt. imposes curfew after protest spike against Deborah’s killers arrest

Following the unrest that had trailed the murder of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Deborah Emmanuel, the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the metropolis, to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Tambuwal said that the curfew would remain for the duration in other to allow peace and harmony to return across the metropolis after the breakdown of law and order that trailed the death of the female student who was beaten before being set ablaze after allegedly uttering blasphemous statements on a social networking app, WhatsApp, used by students of the institution.

He noted that his decisions were based on sections 176(2) of the Constitution and sections 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law which indicated that the governor is mandated to take actions that could restore peace and harmony whenever crisis occur across Sokoto.

The governor imposed the curfew on Saturday after youths took over major streets across the metropolis, demanding that the Sokoto Police Command release demand the realise of two suspects arrested in connection to the young lady who was beaten and set ablaze in the school.

According to him, I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down as well as allow the restiveness currently pervading the metropolis to subside.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe these measures, with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state. It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law”

