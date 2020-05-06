Just In: Six yrs old girl tests coronavirus positive in Jigawa

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Jigawa State Government has revealed that the coronavirus test results for a six-year-old girl in the state has returned positive for the viral global pandemic.

It said that the newly confirmed coronavirus patient is the six-year-old daughter of the state’s index case, and that she had been tested along with 17 other persons through a contact tracing procedure for the first disease incidence.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, who confirmed the coronavirus incidence to newsmen in the state on Wednesday, stated that only the child’s samples had returned positive for the infection and that the 17 tested residents were certified negative for Covid-19.

Zakari disclosed that the state had also recorded incidence of 32 new coronavirus cases within its borders and stated that the girl, as well as the other patients, would be admitted to isolation centers within the state.

According to the commissioner, the infected child would be allowed to join her father at the state’s isolation center, where treatment for the disease would be commenced.