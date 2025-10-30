30.4 C
Lagos
Thursday, October 30, 2025
JUST IN: Six PDP, LP lawmakers defect to APC

The tide of defections sweeping through the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended to fives of its House of Representatives members, who are reported to have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The five PDP lawmakers from Enugu who defected to the APC include Chidi Obetta, Anayo Onwuegbu, Dennis Agbo, Martins Okei, and Nnaji Nnolim.

Alongside the five PDP members, Plateau State Labour Party (LP) lawmaker Daniel Asama is also reported to have crossed over to the APC.

MORE DETAILS COMING…

