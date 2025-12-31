JUST IN: Six passengers die in Lagos boat mishap

No fewer than six passengers have been confirmed to have died and four others rescue after a boat mishap along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel in Lagos State.

As gathered, the Savvy Marine passenger boat was said to have departed Ilashe Beach House for its destination when the accident occurred midway into the journey around Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

Om Wednesday, The Guild correspondent learnt that the mishap that claim the six passengers occurred approximately 8:35 p.m, a time zone prohibited for boat operations in Lagos.

The mishap was confirmed by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) through a joint statement made available to newsmen.

The waterways authorities disclosed that Search and rescue operations were ongoing to ascertain to all persons on board before the boat capsized.

According to the statement, “Upon receiving a distress alert, they immediately activated their Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, which responded promptly and worked in close collaboration with the Marine Police and other first responders.

“As of the time of this report, four (4) passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention. Sadly, six (6) other passengers were recovered dead at the scene. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing to account for all persons involved.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the incident may have been caused by a collision with a submerged object; however, further investigations are still ongoing to fully assertain the cause of the mishap. LASWA and NIWA wishes to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.

“LASWA and NIWA extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and assures the public of its continued commitment to ensuring safety on Lagos Inland Waterways. The Authorities also reiterate the importance of adherence to all safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and compliance with NO NIGHT TRAVEL rule.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and rely only on verified information from LASWA\NIWA and other official sources”.