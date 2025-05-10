JUST IN: Six Lagos council chairmen lose re-election ticket

Intrigues, suspense and confusion characterized the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) council election primary with no fewer than six incumbent council chairman unable to secure their second term ticket during the exercise held across the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA).

The four council chairmen lost their re-election bid to former lawmakers and young party members who were contesting for the seat for the first time.

During the results counted inside the party Secretariat in ACME, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, and monitored by our correspondent showed that they came second and distanced third during the exercise.

The affected chairman were the incumbents in Coker Aguda, Agbado Oke-Odo, Onigbongbo, Ayobo Ipaja, Ojo and Eti-Osa.

For Ojo local government, Muibat Rufai defeated the incumbent, Idowu Rasulu; Onigbongbo Rakiat Hassan lost to Moyo Adebanjo, while Ayobo Ipaja, Ladi Oluwaloni could not secure a return to the council after taking over the leadership following the death of the former Chairman, Bolanle Shobowale, losing to Agbaje Abiodun.

MORE DETAILS SOON