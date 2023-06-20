Report on Interest
JUST IN: Shettima decorates Egbetokun as Acting IGP, tasks on professionalism

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has decorated the Kayode Egbetokun as the New Acting Inspector General Of Police (IGP), in recognition of his new role.

The decoration came 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu announces the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Egbetokun, as the replacement for the immediate past Inspector General Of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, who was forced to embark on retirement.

MORE DETAILS SOON

