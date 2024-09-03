28.7 C
Lagos
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Shettima, Atiku, Govs, lay Yar’ Adua’s mother to rest

0
5

The Vice President, Kassim Shettima, and one of his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar, have led State Governors and other dignitaries to lay the late president Yar Adua’s mother, Dada, to rest in Katsina State.

The burial of the former president’s mother came hours after medical experts in Katsina pronounced the 102 years old woman dead.

The deceased Centenarian was buried in accordance with Islamic rites on Tuesday at a popular cemetery in the state

Other dignitaries at the burial were the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and his Deputy, Faruk Jobe,.and others.

Late Dada Yar’adua aged 102, passed on at the federal teaching hospital in Kastina yesterday evening.

Previous article
JUST IN: NNPC increases petrol pump price to N855
Next article
Obi advocates for NNPC operations review amid fuel scarcity crisis

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.