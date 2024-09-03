JUST IN: Shettima, Atiku, Govs, lay Yar’ Adua’s mother to rest

The Vice President, Kassim Shettima, and one of his predecessor, Atiku Abubakar, have led State Governors and other dignitaries to lay the late president Yar Adua’s mother, Dada, to rest in Katsina State.



Other dignitaries at the burial were the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and his Deputy, Faruk Jobe,.and others.



Late Dada Yar’adua aged 102, passed on at the federal teaching hospital in Kastina yesterday evening.