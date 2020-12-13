Report on Interest
Fire guts Airport Hotel in Lagos

The Guild

FG increases coronavirus testing laboratory to seven

The Guild

BREAKING: Arsenal quarantines four staff, several players…

The Guild
HealthTop Story

JUST IN: SGF, wife, under isolation after domestic staff test COVID-19 positive

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and his wife have been placed under isolation after members of their household tested positive to coronavirus.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 2049 posts 18 comments
