JUST IN: Seven workers injure inside collapsed five-storey building in Oyo

No fewer than seven workers were reported to have sustained injuries when a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The seven persons that were said to have escaped death were said to have been brought out under the rubble of the collapsed building by rescuers.

As gathered, the building that caved in on Thursday at about 1 pm was sited around Awosika area in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Residents said that the building, when completed, was expected to serve as a hotel and boost the Gross Domestic Product of the state particularly the council.

