Report on Interest
under logo

Police arrests two traffic robbers during operations in…

The Guild

21 die, scores injured in Albania earthquake

The Guild

Ajimobi urges Oyo APC members to sheathe sword, reconcile…

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: Seven workers injure inside collapsed five-storey building in Oyo

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than seven workers were reported to have sustained injuries when a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The seven persons that were said to have escaped death were said to have been brought out under the rubble of the collapsed building by rescuers.

As gathered, the building that caved in on Thursday at about 1 pm was sited around Awosika area in Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Residents said that the building, when completed, was expected to serve as a hotel and boost the Gross Domestic Product of the state particularly the council.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 7344 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: