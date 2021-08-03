JUST IN: Seven PDP executive members resign over alleged unfair treatment

No fewer than seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned from their positions over alleged unfair treatment by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The officers in different letters tendered before the party’s secretary argued that the NWC led by Secondus allegedly sidelined them in the daily activities of the party.

Some of the executive members include the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru.

The resignation of the seven members of the NWC was confirmed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), to newsmen on Tuesday and claimed that they were not major members of the committee.

This latest event fuels the crisis rocking the leadership of the party after a former spokesperson of the party’s presidential Campaign, Kasim Afegbua, accused the chairman and the leadership of series of offences.

Afegbua, it would be recalled, had written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the party’s leadership.

He visited the offices of the anti-corruption agencies to submit his petition and asked them to look into the financial transactions of Secondus, in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and book-keeping, in line with the existing anti-corruption laws.

Afegbua also alleged that much of the financial transactions of the PDP under the present leadership have been shrouded in mystery and accused the leadership of a deliberate attempt to short-change the party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

In the petition, he asked the anti-graft agencies to scrutinize close to N10 billion that was allegedly accrued to the party’s purse from 2017 till date, especially those that were as a result of sales of nomination forms for presidential, governorship, House of Assembly, and senatorial elections.

Afegbua alleged that the national chairman avoided the use of the party’s bank accounts and used one Morufu Nigeria Limited as a conduit pipe for financial mismanagement in the sales of forms in 2019.

