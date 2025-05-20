JUST IN: Seven inmates escape from Osun prison

No fewer than seven inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa, Osun State have escaped from the facility after the prison wall collapsed, aiding the prisoners to flee from the premises.

As gathered, the seven inmates fled from the correctional facility after the wall collapsed following a downpour that was experienced across the state.

The Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Nwakuche, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the inmates fled from the correctional facility at about 2 pm on Tuesday.

Nwakuche, in a statement released by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Umar Abubakar, and made available to newsmen, disclosed that manhunt has commenced on the fleeing inmates.

While describing the development as a breach of the correctional facility’s security, the CGC ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

According to him, the service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.

“However, the Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates. Anyone with information should please contact the nearest security agency or call the NCoS Response Desk lines as follows: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006”.