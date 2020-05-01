Report on Interest

LASG targets integrate technology innovation, hosts…

Olawale

UK PM, Johnson, discharge from hospital after contracting…

Olawale

16 additional Almajiris from Kano test positive to…

Olawale
NationalNews

Just in: Seven additional COVID-19 positive patients die in Lagos

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than seven additional coronavirus positive cases have passed on at different isolation centers in Lagos State.
NCDC added that the new fatalities recorded from the isolation centres in the state increased number of deaths in the state from 21 to 28.
According to the agency, no fewer than 10 causalities were recorded across the country on Friday and seven were from Lagos.
The Federal Government agency’s disclosure on its website came hours after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned a 118-bed isolation center in Gbagada, a facility that was converted from renal center to cater for COVID-19 treatment.
NCDC further stated that 30 new cases were recorded in Lagos, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 1,006 with 225 cases discharged and that 753 patients were currently left at different isolation centers in the state.
Of the 225 cases discharged, 26 were allowed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, leave the isolation centres after recovering from the disease yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu said “Today, 26 more COVID19Lagos patients; 14 males and 12 females including 2 foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino have been discharged from our Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 14 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 225”.

Olawale 1004 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.