Just in: Seven additional COVID-19 positive patients die in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than seven additional coronavirus positive cases have passed on at different isolation centers in Lagos State.

NCDC added that the new fatalities recorded from the isolation centres in the state increased number of deaths in the state from 21 to 28.

According to the agency, no fewer than 10 causalities were recorded across the country on Friday and seven were from Lagos.

The Federal Government agency’s disclosure on its website came hours after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned a 118-bed isolation center in Gbagada, a facility that was converted from renal center to cater for COVID-19 treatment.

NCDC further stated that 30 new cases were recorded in Lagos, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 1,006 with 225 cases discharged and that 753 patients were currently left at different isolation centers in the state.

Of the 225 cases discharged, 26 were allowed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, leave the isolation centres after recovering from the disease yesterday.