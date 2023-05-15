JUST IN: Seun Kuti reports before Lagos CP after slapping policeman

In compliance with law and order of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, the son of Afrobeat legend, Seun Kuti, has reported before the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police after he assaulted and slapped a policeman on Third Mainland bridge in the state.

As gathered, the artiste stormed the Lagos Police Command headquarters with his legal counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, to explain reasons for his conduct against the law enforcement officer that was said to have stopped him.

It was learnt that Kuti and her lawyer walked into the command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday, as part of the promise made by the Afrobeat musician that he would cooperate with the police on the case.

Kuti and his team visited Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, in his office and they were said to be engaging in argument as what transpired before, during and after the incident.

A source at the Command told The Guild that the musician arrived a few minutes before 11 am.

His conduct to the policeman over the weekend had attracted response from the Inspector-General of Police ordered Kuti’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

In the viral video, Seun is seen involved in a heated argument with the officer who was standing in the middle of a busy road.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reacting via his social media handle, Kuti said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Seun also said he would give the police full cooperation to uncover who is wrong.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” the musician added.

