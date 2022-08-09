JUST IN: Serena Williams announces retirement plans before 41st birthday

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and one of tennis’ greatest female players, Serena Williams, has disclosed plans to leave the sports that had brought her fame and concentrate on other activities including motherhood.

Williams said that the official exit from the game for other more important engagements would be done in another few weeks ahead of her 41st birthday celebration schedule for next month, September.

In a post released on her official social media handle on Tuesday, the American tennis players, who ruled the court alongside her sister. Venus, earning the tag, ‘The Williams Sisters’, stressed that the retirement plans would not affect the last Grand Slam of the year, US Open.

