The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champion, Senegal, has defeated the Brazilian team, 4-2, away during a friendly match which outcome has further put pressure on their host.

Senegal’s victory against the Brazilians has extended the West African nation’s unbeaten run after it lifted the AFCON and became Africa:s number one country in the game.

During the game played on Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, the African champion fell behind in the 11th minute through a goal by Lucas Paquetá after the player head home Vinicius cross during the game.

Minutes after, Senegal rallied back with an equaliser from Diallo before going ahead through an he goal scored by Marquinhos, increasing the tally to two goals to one

The tally and the goal difference between the two teams was further expanded when Mane converted a penalty during the game.

The Bayern Munich forward increased his tally for the night to two goals after scoring the fieat.

With the defeat, Brazil’s next task would be to find a new permanent manager, while Senegal is next in action against Rwanda in an AFCON qualifier.

Both teams will have learnt plenty from this fixture, and it was certainly more entertaining than some may have hoped for, especially when it took place after a long and gruelling season.

As friendlies go, there will not be many more entertaining than this clash in Lisbon. Both teams showcased their attacking skills, but it was AFCON champions Senegal that got the job done in a chaotic match.

Cisse’s side fell behind in the 11th minute when Paqueta headed home Vinicius’s cross, but Diallo volleyed his team level 11 minutes later. The score remained level until the 52nd minute before Marquinhos turned the ball into his own net.

A beautiful curling finish from Mane put his team 3-1 ahead, only for Marquinhos to score in the right net after 58 minutes. After three goals in six crazy second-half minutes, Senegal’s fourth and final goal came with the last kick of the match. Jackson was fouled by Ederson in the box, allowing Mane to score from the spot as Senegal celebrated a fame.

